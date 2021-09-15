IACS 'Clear the Shelter' event happening Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be holding a "Clear the Shelter" event on Saturday, Sept. 18. The shelter is trying to get as many animals adopted as possible to free up kennel space.
In addition to a new fur baby, people adopting an animal will also take home a goodie bag, including a sample bag of food, coupons, food measuring cup, keychain, litterbox scoop or a clip-on bag dispenser.
In the last two weeks, IACS has taken in more than 660 animals and more are coming in daily. There are currently 140 animals available for adoption.
The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at IACS, located at 2600 S. Harding St.,. Click here for more information on IACS and adoptions.
What other people are reading:
- 7-year-old girl dies, 2 adults critically hurt after being struck by vehicle near Indianapolis school
- How to update Apple devices to correct security flaw
- Small claims courts flooded with eviction cases | Judges work to connect tenants, landlords with resources
- Indiana Republicans’ new redistricting map brings big changes but keeps status quo
- Indiana leaders remember fallen Logansport Marine as a hero
- What's the difference between COVID and cold allergies?
- Surgeon helps dog born with paws facing the wrong way