IACS 'Clear the Shelter' event happening Saturday

In addition to a new fur baby, people adopting an animal will also take home a goodie bag.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be holding a "Clear the Shelter" event on Saturday, Sept. 18. The shelter is trying to get as many animals adopted as possible to free up kennel space.

In addition to a new fur baby, people adopting an animal will also take home a goodie bag, including a sample bag of food, coupons, food measuring cup, keychain, litterbox scoop or a clip-on bag dispenser.

In the last two weeks, IACS has taken in more than 660 animals and more are coming in daily. There are currently 140 animals available for adoption.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at IACS, located at 2600 S. Harding St.,. Click here for more information on IACS and adoptions.