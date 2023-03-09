Pat Sullivan's tips for driveway, sidewalk repairs

INDIANAPOLIS — Noticing more cracks and bumps in your concrete lately?
Pat Sullivan, from Sullivan Hardware and Garden, joined the 13Sunrise team to share his advice on how to better care for your sidewalks and driveways, and even save a few bucks while repairing them.
Here's a few tips he shared:
- Keep water away from the cracks.
- Mix concrete glue and sand mix to fill the cracks.
- Another good option to fill cracks is concrete patcher.
- Another good option to fill cracks is a concrete mortar patch.
For more tips from Sullivan, click here.