Indy native, Jimmy Buffett's stage manager remembers the legendary artist's legacy

Tom Battista spent summers on the road with the iconic musician who brought those chasing the laidback lifestyle together.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans around the world are mourning the loss of the legendary singer/songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, who died at the age of 76 Friday.

Buffett's long-time stage manager is an Indy native and is is now reflecting and paying tribute to the legend's life and legacy... with nothing better than an ice-cold frozen concoction.

"I'm gonna bury myself in margaritas. You know," said Tom Battista.

Battista, also the owner of Kan Kan Cinema and Restaurant, spent summers on the road with the iconic musician who brought those chasing the laidback lifestyle together.

"Jimmy had such a great life and he spread joy everywhere he went," Battista said.

He got to know the man behind all the beach bum anthems and travel the world with a close friend, granted, Battista usually couldn't remember the words to his songs.

"He always made fun of me because I couldn't repeat the lyrics if I had to," Battista said.

Regardless, he saw how the music Buffett made effected people. Battista also says the legendary artist was just as down-to-earth backstage as he was onstage.

"He at dinner with us every night. He wasn't a 'Prima Donna'," Battista said. "His legacy is have a good time you know, be honest, work hard, and play hard, and that's what he did... he played hard," Battista said.

There is one specific show the stage manager will never forget at the Naval Academy when the power went out.

"Jimmy says 'give me an acoustic guitar,' and he went down, sat on the edge of the stage and did a sing-a-long," Battista said. "One of the people threw this [his hat] up onstage so I kept it. All of those midshipmen, they're all gonna remember it for the rest of their lives."

While it is hard for him to say goodbye, Battista is happy to reflect on the person Buffett was.

"It's hard, but god, what a great guy," Battista said.

Buffett had been battling a rare form of skin cancer over the course of his career, which he sold more than 20 million albums.