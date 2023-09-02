IMPD responds to fatal double shooting near Marian University

IMPD says that two people were killed at a gas station near W 30th Street and Cold Spring Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) says two people are dead after a shooting in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Road.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, IMPD officers were called to a gas station near W 30th Street and Cold Spring Road, which is near Marian University on Indianapolis' northwest side.

IMPD says responding officers located two people with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was provided.