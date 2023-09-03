1 dead in pedestrian-involved crash on Indy's northwest side

IMPD officers responded to Kessler Blvd. N. Drive and W. 30th Street on a report of a deadly crash with a pedestrian Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been confirmed dead in a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to Kessler Blvd. N. Drive and W. 30th Street on a report of a crash with a pedestrian.

On arrival, officials pronounced one victim dead around 11 p.m. Further information on others involved has not yet been released.

IMPD said traffic was impacted for several hours and asked people to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

This makes the second deadly crash Saturday night. The other incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Indy's west side near the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.