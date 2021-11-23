YMCA Holiday Toy Drive in need of donations to help low-income families ahead of giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS — The Annual YMCA Holiday Toy Drive is in need of donations ahead of a giveaway to low-income families.
Toy donations are accepted through Dec. 9 at all YMCA of Greater Indianapolis locations. People interested in making a monetary donation can do so here.
Then, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Dec. 11, toys will be distributed to some 3,000 children from underserved families and area shelters. Distribution will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for pre-registered families. The hope is to provide each child with two to three toys.
NOTE: Registration to receive toys has already closed.
The 21st annual YMCA Holiday Toy Drive is presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group. Since 2000, it has helped bring some holiday joy to 51,000 children.