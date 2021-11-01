Dr Pepper 'FANraiser' sweepstakes provides chance at 'ultimate fan experience'

Tuesday, Nov. 23 is the last day to enter the sweepstakes with a $23 donation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Calling all Dr Pepper fans: Today is the last day to enter the first-ever Dr Pepper "FANraiser" sweepstakes for a chance at the "ultimate fan experience."

A $23 donation to Scholarship America, a nonprofit working to lower barriers to a college education, enters the donor into the sweepstakes. The grand prize winner will receive:

Induction into the Dr Pepper Museum "Hall of Fame" as 2021's "Ultimate Dr Pepper Fan."

A chance to participate as an extra in a Dr Pepper commercial with a trip for two to the set.

A Dr Pepper "FANtastic Chocolate" kit featuring the exclusive, limited-time flavor.

Nine others will also win the chocolate kits, and Dr Pepper will match donations up to $23,000.