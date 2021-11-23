x
New Castle police add 7 babies in 5 months to 'blue line family'

The department congratulated the officers and their families.
Credit: New Castle Indiana Police Department
The New Castle Police Department shared the happy news on its Facebook page Monday morning.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — There was a baby boom within the New Castle Police Department!

The east side department said it welcomed seven babies into its "blue line family" in less than five months.

New Castle is roughly 50 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.

