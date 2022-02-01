Garage Food Hall adding new vendors in spring 2022

Some owners of popular restaurants in the Garage are launching new concepts.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is a previous report from when the Bottleworks District opened in January of 2021.

The Garage Food Hall at the Bottleworks District announced additions to its vendor lineup coming this spring.

Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns the Garage Food Hall, is launching its own wine concept: Great Legs Wine Bar. It will join Hard Truth Distillery and Axle's Garage Tap as a 21 and older establishment. The wine bar is set to open in April.

Owners of three other popular Garage restaurants will also introduce new businesses later this year. Paladar, a Cuban sandwich shop from the owner of J's Lobster, is slated to open in June. Latin-American skewer restaurant Sal & Pimenta will come from the owners of Brazilian street food spot Gaucho's Fire. The owners of Venezuelan food joint Azucar Morena are scheduled to open Panadas, an over-the-counter empanada restaurant, also in June.

Yamallama Delicatessen, which currently has a location inside the AMP at 16 Tech, will also open another location in the Garage later this year.

"In only one year of operation, the Garage has established itself as an Indianapolis’ staple and go-to destination for gatherings, said Geronimo Hospitality Group COO Jeff Whiteman. "The response from the city has allowed our tenants to thrive in a mixed-use environment, providing the opportunity for some existing tenants to launch new, first-time concepts. We're eager to see what's possible in the next calendar year."