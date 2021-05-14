Duckpin bowling bar is the latest Bottleworks space to open

Pins Mechanical is a duckpin bowling bar. It just opened right across from The Garage.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, a new place in the Bottleworks District off Massachusetts Avenue northeast of downtown Indianapolis is offering up a great experience.

Pins Mechanical is a duckpin bowling bar. It just opened right across from The Garage.

Inside you'll find duckpin bowling lanes, bocce ball, pinball machines and ping pong.

Pins is family friendly, meaning kids are welcome until 7 p.m. each night. After that, customers must be at least 21 years old.

If you've never heard of duckpin bowling, it's essentially a smaller version of regular bowling.

"The bowling lanes are a little shorter, the balls are a little smaller," said Pins General Manager Chris Imel. "You don't need shoes. You don't need anything like that. So, it's a little easier to play. It's also on a string pin so it's a little faster to kind of go through and definitely more fun."