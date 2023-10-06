x
Food

Emily Cline creates chicken pesto pasta salad

Emily Cline shares a simple summer recipe easy to whip up on hot days!

INDIANAPOLIS — As we look for new ways to embrace summer recipes, food influencer Emily Cline recommends her chicken pesto pasta salad as an easy and colorful addition to your menu. 

Ingredients 
1 box pasta
2 cups spinach
1 cup cherry tomatoes
1 cup chopped bacon
1 cup chicken
1/4 cup red onion
1/2 cup mozzarella balls
pesto

1. Cook your pasta as directed on packaging
2. Chop your spinach, tomatoes, bacon, and onions
3. Add all ingredients to a big bowl then mix! (use your judgement on adding pesto)

    

