Emily Cline creates sesame vinaigrette Thai noodle salad

INDIANAPOLIS — As we look for new ways to add vegetables to our diet, food influencer Emily Cline recommends her sesame vinaigrette Thai noodle salad as an easy and colorful addition to your menu.
Ingredients
- 2 cups brown rice noodles
- 1 red bell pepper - chopped
- 1 cup purple cabbage - shredded
- 1 cup carrots - shredded
- 1 cup edamame
- 1/2 cup peanuts
- 1/4 cup green onions - sliced
- Cilantro - chopped
Viniagrette recipe
- 1/4 Cup olive oil
- 1/4 Cup rice vinegar
- 1.5 TBS maple syrup or honey
- 3 TBS sesame oil
- 1.5 tsp soy sauce
- 1 clove garlic - minced
Whisk together in a bowl until combined and emulsified
Instructions
- Cook noodles per instructions on box and allow to cool in a large mixing bowl
- Chop, slice and shred vegetables and add to bowl
- Pour viniagrette over noodles and vegetables
- Toss to combine
Watch Emily Cline and Gina Glaros make the salad in the video player.