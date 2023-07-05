Emily Cline makes lemon vinaigrette orzo salad

INDIANAPOLIS — Food influencer Emily Cline shared her recipe for lemon vinaigrette orzo salad on 13Sunrise.
This simple salad provides a colorful side dish that's heavy on vegetables.
It adds a Mediterranean flair to a summer meal, but can be a year-round favorite.
Ingredients
16 oz. cooked orzo, cooled
1 cup baby spinach, rinsed and chopped
1 chopped red bell pepper
1 cup cucumber, chopped
1/2 red onion, diced
1/2 cup green olives
1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives
1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
Dressing
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1 small garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
black pepper to taste
1/2 teaspoon honey
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Recipe
- Cook orzo according to package directions
- Chop spinach, red onion, cucumber, red pepper
- Add all ingredients to a big bowl
- Mix dressing, pour over other ingredients and stir to combine.
- Serve
Watch Emily Cline and 13News' Gina Glaros make the recipe in the video player.