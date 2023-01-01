Emily Cline: Healthy grain and veggie bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking to eat healthier in 2023, local food influencer Emily Cline showed us how to whip up a tasty nourish bowl on 13Sunrise.
The recipe combines grains and vegetables with half of an avocado for healthy fat to serve as an evening meal or in smaller portions for lunch.
Roasting the vegetables at 425 degrees with a drizzle of oil gives this healthy meal a rich, crispy kick of flavor.
Ingredients
- Sweet Potato
- Brussel Sprouts
- Spinach
- Wild Rice (we added quinoa for TV)
- Avocado
- Chickpeas
- Olive Oil
- Hummus
- Everything But the Bagel seasoning
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 F
- Chop brussel sprouts and sweet potato, add them to a baking pan along with chickpeas
- Bake for 20 minutes
- Cook rice as directed on package
- Add everything to a bowl
- Top with sliced avocado, spinach and hummus
- Season to taste
- Dig in!
Check out Emily Cline's other recipies on her Instagram page: Ecline_Eats