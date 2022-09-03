Emily Cline Eats: Banana Snickers

This freezer favorite is easy to make and store for when you need a quick dessert treat.

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers.

"These are my favorite to make and stock in my freezer for when I need a treat ASAP," said Cline. "They only require a few ingredients and several minutes to whip up."

Banana Snickers are a healthy and delicious way to satisfy your dessert cravings. And you probably already have all the ingredients in your kitchen.

Let's get to work.

Ingredients

Bananas

Peanut butter

Peanuts

Chocolate chips

Sea salt

Instructions

Peel the banana, then cut in half lengthwise, then cut those halves in half around the middle to make "boats" Put the banana boats on a tray lined with wax paper Spread peanut butter on the bananas Melt chocolate chips (you can use a little coconut oil) Drizzle melted chocolate on top of the peanut butter Add nuts and a pinch of sea salt Place in the freezer until they are firm, then store in a container until you need them!