Condado Tacos celebrating National Taco Day with free food

INDIANAPOLIS — Condado Tacos is celebrating National Taco Day by giving away free tacos from Oct. 4-8.

All customers will receive one free taco with their purchase on dine-in visits and pickup or delivery orders through the Condado Tacos app. Customers must sign up on or before Oct. 4 in the app.

Condado Tacos will also introduce a new taco just in time for the celebration. The Smokin' Joe Kush features a soft flour tortilla and a jalapeno-cheddar dusted hard shell, loaded with smoked cheddar queso, ground beef, refried beans, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, Middlefield smoked cheddar, pickled jalapenos and "dirty sauce."

The taco chain is also bringing back the Harvest Pear Margarita and adding the Loaded Reefer Dip to its menu, which is bacon refried beans topped with queso blanco and Middlefield smoked cheddar, and loaded with pickled jalapenos, cilantro, onions, dirty sauce and sour cream.

Condado Tacos has four central Indiana locations:

530 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 190, Indianapolis

838 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis

12545 Old Meridian St, Carmel

14165 Cabela Pkwy., Suite 117, Noblesville

National Taco Day is is celebrated each year on Oct. 4.