Indy Parks begins fall program registration

Several programs are back in-person this year, including karaoke at Thatcher Park, chess club at Brookside Park, and gingerbread house making at Broad Ripple Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks registration for fall programs is already open.

People will be able to hop on a hayride at Southeastway Park or watch Lilly Lake at Eagle Creek Park come aglow with floating pumpkins. Join a basketball league at Washington Park or learn to play pickleball at Garfield Park.

There will be more than 180 programs focused on fitness, nature, arts, aquatics, and more from September through December.

Here is a list of some activities available this weekend:

Rhythm and Rhymes Open Mic Night When: Friday, August 20, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Where: Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Dr. Details: Come prepared to perform (spoken word, music, dance, etc.) or just sit back and enjoy the sounds of the rhythm and rhymes! To pre-register, click here.

Picasso Puppies When: Saturday, August 21, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Where: Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr. Details: Bring your favorite canine companion to make pet-friendly artwork and participate in other activities! Find details here.

Yoga at the Ruins When: Sunday, August 22, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Where: Holliday Park, 6363 Spring Mill Dr. Details: Join us for outdoor yoga at the ruins this summer. Bring your own mat and salute the sun with teachers from Invoke Studio. Sunday classes are $10 community classes. To sign up, click here.



Click here to find programs or register.