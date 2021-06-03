Rich Van Wyk's letter to viewers as he retires after more than 40 years covering central Indiana

Rich Van Wyk joined "NewsCenter 13" in 1977 as a part-time, Butler University graduate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Time's up. After working more than two-thirds of my life for Channel 13 it is time for me to retire. Friday is my last day of work.

I joined "NewsCenter 13" in 1977 as a part-time, know-it-all Butler University graduate. I'm leaving 43 years later, knowing how much more there is to learn in life.

This is totally my decision. Channel 13 and its parent company TEGNA could not have been more supportive or helpful.

During my career I had the opportunity to hold just about every job in the newsroom. I loved reporting the most. It took me to the highest and lowest moments — the Indy 500, tornado-ravaged communities, soldiers' homecomings, mass shootings, Hoosier cornfields, too many senseless funerals, and other headline-making events.

I tried to tell people's stories accurately, honestly, and respectfully. For the rest of my life I will be grateful to strangers who invited me into their homes and trusted me with their life stories. I hope I haven't betrayed that trust.

I owe my success to public school teachers who, despite my recalcitrance, learned me good 😊; a mother and father who made sacrifices to give me opportunities they never had; and a wife who never, ever complained about the dinners, parties, family gatherings, lost sleep, and other events I missed because of the demands of a 24/7 career.

Right now I feel like a guy who always wanted to go bungee jumping and now stands at the top of a black abyss with rubber bands tied around his ankles. Retirement is that scary and adventuresome.