Family remembers 12-year-old killed in east side shooting

Dayshawn Bills was playing video games at his grandmother's house when a bullet entered the home, striking him in the head.

INDIANAPOLIS — A prayer vigil for a child killed in a drive-by shooting revealed the anguish and anger an Indianapolis family is trying to overcome.

When scores of relatives, other loved ones, and strangers gathered to say goodbye to Day'Shawn Bills, it was more than his mother could bear. 911 was called early Thursday morning. EMS workers carried Daphne Dennis to an ambulance and took her to the hospital.

Day'Shawn's grandmother was overcome by tears as she tried to describe for the crowd, the horror and sorrow of finding him near death. Loved ones rushed to her side.

"This is real blood." Antonio Patton told everyone. "This is real life. This is not a movie. Nobody is coming back."

12-year-old Day'Shawn was playing video games early Thursday morning when his grandmother's house was hit by a bullet during a drive-by shooting.

The 7th grader was critically injured and placed on life support. He died Friday afternoon.

Police investigators haven't said whether the home was targeted or if it was a random shooting.

Latoya Marlin was Day'Shawn's aunt.

"We just want the community to put yourself in our shoes because this could happen to anyone because it was just a random bullet and he's playing a video game," Marlin said.

The family understandably wants justice and hopes someone provides police the evidence they need to find the shooter.

"He or she, whoever, to do something like this they are dangerous." Marlin said "They are dangerous to our community. We need them off the streets away from any children they could hurt. Any human they can hurt."

"Whoever was behind the trigger, God," Martin prayed with the crowd, "I want you to send your angels to him, God. You deal with them. Allow them to turn themselves in, God."

People held hands, hugged and wiped away tears. Then let go of balloons, sending them skyward.