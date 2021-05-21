1 killed, 1 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Friday evening.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of North Mitthoeffer Road around 8:15 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find two people injured with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from their injuries. The other was awake and breathing at the scene, police said.

There is no word at this time about a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.