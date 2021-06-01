Police in Indiana are turning to a small camera system to make a big difference in crime fighting

Each unit can scan thousands of plates every day and look for stolen cars, cars connected to crimes, or cars belonging to missing or endangered people.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — McCordsville will soon have another set of “eyes” watching out for crime and helping police find people who are in danger.

It is joining a growing number of communities employing license plate scanners on major roads.

Every day Jessica Barnes patrols the streets, it seems as if there are more people to keep safe.

"We have a lot of neighborhoods already here and a lot more that are in the process of being built," she said.

To help keep up with the growing community, McCordsville is deploying another set of eyes.

"It's going to be nice to have those extra sets of eyes on those major thoroughfares," said Chief Paul Casey.

The "eyes" are half a dozen small camera's mounted 12 feet off the ground. They have the ability to scan thousands of passing license plates every day and night. They look for stolen plates, stolen cars and cars connected to crimes or people needing help.

"If there is anyone that's in that stolen car or wanted inside that car, the camera have the ability to give info to on duty officers," Casey said.

The small Hancock County town joins a growing number of communities using the technology.

Each scanner and the service monitoring them costs $2,500 a year. The scanned license plate images are kept for 30 days and then destroyed.

Zionsville installed scanners about six months ago.

"It's as much of public safety, as it is crime prevention and crime solving," said Lt. Drake Sterling.

He explained the technology is finding more stolen license plates and cars. That has led to an increase in drug and weapons arrests.

The technology can also be used to search for suspects fleeing a crime or missing children and adults.

Police enter the car's description into the system, including the make, the model, color or license number. With that description the system will try to find it.

Several times, the technology led Zionsville police to endangered adults.

"Whether it be a suicidal subject or somebody with dementia or some other issue. We were able to track the vehicle and locate those people," Sterling said.