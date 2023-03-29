Rock star Bryan Adams to headline Carb Day Concert at IMS

Tickets for the Friday, May 26 concert are on sale now.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams will headline the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, performing hits spanning his more than 40-year career.

Alternative rock band Soul Asylum will open the concert.

Tickets for the Friday, May 26 concert can be purchased at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or 800-822-INDY (4639) or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building on West 16th Street in Speedway.

General admission tickets start at $30. A limited number of concert pit tickets are available for $55, and a very limited number of VIP platform tickets are available for $250. Those tickets include concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck tickets include admission to the concert and on-track activities on May 26 at IMS. That includes the final practices for the 107th Indianapolis 500.

IMS said ticket prices will increase as the concert approaches.

“Bryan Adams is one of the most exciting live musicians in rock,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said as part of the concert announcement. “He’s full energy all the time in his shows, and we know our fans will love rocking along to hit after hit during his performance.”

Adams, 63, is widely recognized as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and has earned a Grammy Award, three Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations.

Best known for hits such as "Summer of 69", "Straight From the Heart", and "Heaven", Adams will be performing in Indianapolis for the first time since 2010.

Comprised of front man Dave Pirner, drummer Michael Bland, lead guitarist Ryan Smith and bassist Jeremy Tappero, Soul Asylum was formed in 1981 and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Song for their 1993 hit "Runaway Train".