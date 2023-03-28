Country music star Brad Paisley to headline Legends Day concert in Indianapolis

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — County music star Brad Paisley will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert one day before the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. The show will start at 7 p.m.

County singer-songwriters Russell Dickerson and Jackson Dean will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

The 2023 concert will mark the second year that the weekend celebrations were expanded to downtown Indianapolis, with prior events held inside Turn 4 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Concerts build tremendous energy and excitement in the lead-up to the green flag on Race Day,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. “As fans enjoy country hits at the Firestone Legends Day Concert under the lights of downtown in a fantastic venue, we’ll have IMS ready to welcome more than 300,000 people beginning at 6 a.m. the following morning.”

Over a roughly 25-year career, Paisley has sold over 11 million albums and won three Grammy Awards, 15 Academy of County Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Paisley's No. 1 hits include "Remind Me" (with Carrie Underwood), "When I Get Where I'm Going" (with Dolly Parton), "Then", "She's Everything", and "We Danced."

The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.