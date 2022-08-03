Norah Jones to perform in Indianapolis this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Norah Jones announced a nationwide summer tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The nine-time Grammy winner will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, July 19. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Jones' acclaimed debut album, "Come Away with Me," which won Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. The album's lead single, "Don't Know Why," won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Jones will release "Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition," an expanded 4-LP, 3-CD, and digital collection on April 29. In addition to a remaster of the original album, the "Super Deluxe Edition" will include 22 previously unreleased tracks.