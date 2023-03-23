Lauren Daigle to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

Tickets for the Sept. 15 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle announced the 30 stops on her upcoming "Kaleidoscope Tour," with a show planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The two-time Grammy winner will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Sept. 15. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers and fan club members will have access to presale tickets Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Daigle, a contemporary Christian artist, released her debut album, "How Can It Be," in 2015, and her self-titled album is scheduled to come out May 12.

She has had seven songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian charts, including "You Say," "Rescue" and "Hold On to Me."