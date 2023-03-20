3 Doors Down to perform in downtown Indianapolis

Tickets for the June 16 show go on sale to the general public Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock band 3 Doors Down is celebrating its critically acclaimed sophomore album, "Away From The Sun," with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis on its 46-city tour.

The band will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Friday, June 16. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Rock band Candlebox ("Far Behind," "You") will open each show on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Artist presale, VIP packages and official platinum presale tickets will be available from Tuesday, March 21 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday March 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

3 Doors Down will play all 12 songs off of "Away From The Sun" during the concert, as well as more of the band's biggest hits.