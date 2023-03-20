The Offspring, Sum 41, Simple Plan to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 25 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock bands The Offspring, Sum 41 and Simple Plan are uniting for a 24-city tour this summer, with a stop planned in Noblesville.

The bands will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, Aug. 25. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

The Offspring, currently comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland, bassist Todd Morse and lead guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman, formed in 1984.

The band has released 10 studio albums over its 39-year career and has had 20 songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts, including "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)," "The Kids Aren't Alright," "Come Out and Play" and "Let the Bad Times Roll."

Sum 41, currently comprised of Deryck Whibley, Dave Baksh, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker and Frank Zummo, has sold 15 million albums worldwide and was nominated for a Grammy in 2012 for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance ("Blood In My Eyes").

The band has had four songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Alternative Airplay chart: "Fat Lip," "In Too Deep," "Still Waiting" and "We're All to Blame."

Simple Plan, currently comprised of Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre, has sold 10 million albums worldwide.