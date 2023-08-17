IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns to Mass Ave.

The festival, which describes itself as "Indy's largest and most vibrant performing arts event," will take place over three weekends from Aug. 17 through Sept. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Indianapolis festival is returning for the 18th time this weekend on Mass. Ave.

The IndyFringe Theatre Festival, which describes itself as "Indy's largest and most vibrant performing arts event," will take place over the course of three weekends from Aug. 17 through Sept. 3.

Three-hundred performances and 70 unique acts will take place at six stages within walking distance of each other on Massachusetts Avenue.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $14 for students and children, and same-day rush tickets are available for $12 for select shows.