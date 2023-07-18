Indy's BUTTER returns to honor, amplify Black artists

The multi-day fine arts fair features artwork made by local Black visual artists and other designers across the country coming to Indy Labor Day weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — "BUTTER", the critically-acclaimed art installation put on by local group GANGGANG, is returning to Indianapolis this Labor Day weekend.

BUTTER is a multi-day fine arts fair that features artwork made by local Black visual artists and other designers across the country and takes place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2023.

The goal of the third annual festival in Indy is to honor and amplify the worth and value of Black artists, while also serving as a new environment for economic justice in the arts world.

GANGANG, a cultural development and creative advocacy firm that works "to center beauty, culture, and equity in systems and cities," will be hosting the event.

(Note: The cover video is from last year's art fair.)

The curated fair started in 2021 and gives artists the chance to participate for free and receive 100% of the profit sold from their work.

Each day will open at 11 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. in The Stutz at 1060 N Capitol Ave.