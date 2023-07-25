Indiana State Fair announces final lineup of free stage acts

Admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid admission to the Indiana State Fair, and seating is first-come, first-served.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair announced the final schedule for its Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts on Tuesday, adding hip-hop artist Rob Base to the lineup:

Friday, July 28: Clint Black

Saturday, July 29: Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.): "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure"

Sunday, July 30 (7:30 p.m.): Home Free

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Keith Sweat

Thursday, Aug. 3: Retro Rewind 90s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow

Friday, Aug. 4: STYX

Saturday, Aug. 5: Quiet Riot

Sunday, Aug. 6: TobyMac

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Three Dog Night

Thursday, Aug. 10: Rob Base

Friday, Aug. 11: Gin Blossoms

Saturday, Aug. 12: THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT

Sunday, Aug. 13: Skillet

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills

Thursday, Aug. 17: Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres

Friday, Aug. 18: Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell

Saturday, Aug. 19: Breland

Sunday, Aug. 20: Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM

Admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid admission to the Indiana State Fair, and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.