Drum Corp International extends Indy contract through 2033

INDIANAPOLIS — Drum Corps International (DCI) is extending its deal to stay in Indianapolis for another decade.

The DCI World Championships and SoundSport International Music and Food Festival will stay in Indianapolis through 2033.

“The catalyst that prompted DCI to move its headquarters and World Championships to Indianapolis in 2008 was the city’s commitment to supporting and elevating organizations representing the arts, culture and education – all of which is central to DCI’s mission,” said Dan Acheson, CEO of Drum Corps International.

The 2023 event marks the 15th year for the DCI World Championships being hosted in Indianapolis. The event brings more than 30,000 performers and their families to the Circle City. All those people generate an estimated $16 million in economic impact for the city, according to DCI.