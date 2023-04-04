Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra unveils 'Symphony on the Prairie' lineup

The schedule starts June 23 and runs through Labor Day weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The full line-up for this summer's Symphony on the Prairie concert series was unveiled Tuesday.

The schedule starts June 23 and runs through Labor Day weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The performances will highlight the music from "Harry Potter" and "Indiana Jones and Raiders of Lost Ark." There will also be tributes to BIlly Joel and Elton John, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac and Queen, in addition to the annual "Star-Spangled Symphony" ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The first 12 shows on the summer schedule will feature the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter*

June 30-July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony*

July 7-8: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Live in Concert*

July 14-15: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA*

July 21-22: Broadway Under the Stars*

July 28-29: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John

Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston

Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies

Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band

Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show

Aug. 25-26: One Night of Queen

Sept. 1: Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience

Sept. 2: Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience

Sept. 3: Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band

(*-concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra)