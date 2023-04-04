Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra unveils 'Symphony on the Prairie' lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The full line-up for this summer's Symphony on the Prairie concert series was unveiled Tuesday.
The schedule starts June 23 and runs through Labor Day weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The performances will highlight the music from "Harry Potter" and "Indiana Jones and Raiders of Lost Ark." There will also be tributes to BIlly Joel and Elton John, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac and Queen, in addition to the annual "Star-Spangled Symphony" ahead of the July 4 holiday.
The first 12 shows on the summer schedule will feature the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
- June 23-24: The Music of Harry Potter*
- June 30-July 3: Star-Spangled Symphony*
- July 7-8: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Live in Concert*
- July 14-15: Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA*
- July 21-22: Broadway Under the Stars*
- July 28-29: Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John
- Aug. 4: Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston
- Aug. 5: Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
- Aug. 11: The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute
- Aug. 12: Here Come the Mummies
- Aug. 18: Marshall Tucker Band
- Aug. 19: Unforgettable Fire: U2 Tribute Show
- Aug. 25-26: One Night of Queen
- Sept. 1: Aeromyth: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute Experience
- Sept. 2: Pyromania: The Def Leppard Experience
- Sept. 3: Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band
(*-concerts featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra)
Tickets for the concerts go on sale Tuesday, April 11 and can be purchased online, at area Kroger stores or at the Hilbert Circle Theatre box office downtown.