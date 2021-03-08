John Stamos joining The Beach Boys for free Indiana State Fair concert

The "Full House" star regularly joins the band on tour and sang on the re-release of their hit song "Forever."

INDIANAPOLIS — Have mercy!

The Beach Boys will have a special guest on stage when they play the Indiana State Fair later this month. Actor John Stamos will join the band for their performance on Aug. 20, the fair announced Saturday.

The concert will be held on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage starting at 7:30 p.m. and is free with state fair admission. Seating is first come, first served.

Stamos, who had his first big role in "General Hospital," then later starred in "Full House" and the Netflix reboot of the show, "Fuller House," regularly appears with The Beach Boys and sang on the band's re-release of their hit song "Forever."

Here are other concerts appearing on the fair's Free Stage, which is located in the northwest portion of the fairgrounds, next to the DNR Building:

Saturday, Aug. 7: Blanco Brown

Sunday, Aug. 8: Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM

Wednesday, Aug. 11: for KING & COUNTRY

Thursday, Aug. 12: TBA

Friday, Aug. 13: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe

Saturday, Aug. 14: Home Free

Sunday, Aug. 15: Casting Crowns

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills

Thursday, Aug. 19: Barracuda - America's Heart Tribute

Friday, Aug. 20: The Beach Boys

Saturday, Aug. 21: Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina, featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia

Sunday, Aug. 22: Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM

The 2021 Indiana State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. The fair will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

In following the CDC's and Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest guidelines, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks. However, those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is needed.