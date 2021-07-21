Medal tracker of Indiana student-athletes at Tokyo Olympics

Indiana University is among the medal leaders of all U.S. colleges and universities as the first week of Olympic competition winds down.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,000 United States current and former college student-athletes are representing more than 100 countries at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In fact, three out of four members of Team USA are either current or former college athletes.

With 65 athletes competing for the United States and 32 other countries, the University of Southern California claims 65 athletes competing in Tokyo - the most of any United States school.

When you just count current and former collegians competing for Team USA, Stanford leads all schools, according to the NCAA, with 32 athletes.

Of Indiana schools, Notre Dame sent 19 athletes representing four countries to Tokyo.

Indiana University sent 16 athletes representing six countries, and thanks to performances in swimming and diving, IU can claim six medals heading into Thursday night's competition.

Purdue has seven athletes in Tokyo. Four are on Team USA, with three others competing for Serbia, The Bahamas and Malaysia.

Medal winners listed by medal/school (listed alphabetically):

Ball State

Bronze - Jenny Gilbert - Canada Softball

Indiana University

Gold - Zach Apple - USA Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay (swimming)

Gold - Blake Pieroni - USA Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay (swimming)

Silver - Andrew Capobianco - USA Men's Synchronized Springboard (diving)

Silver - Michael Hixon - USA Men's Synchronized Springboard (diving)

Silver - Jessica Parratto - USA Women’s Synchronized Platform (diving)

Bronze - Lilly King - USA Women’s 100m Breaststroke (swimming)

Notre Dame