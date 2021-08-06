Three schools pull from Indiana State Fair Marching Band Day because of COVID-19

The Anderson, Elwood and Hagerstown high school marching bands all pulled out after students were exposed to COVID-19 and had to quarantine.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair Marching Band Competition returned this year after being sidelined last year because of the pandemic.

Eddie Roberts, who plays for the Frankfort High School marching band, said, "It was so much fun and needed. It's nice to come back and perform."

But not all bands were back. The Anderson, Elwood and Hagerstown high school marching bands all pulled out after students were exposed to COVID-19 and had to quarantine.

It came as a surprise to some in the stands, but not to others.

"No, no, not in today's world. You have to take it one day at a time and you never know what tomorrow holds," said Oscar Lewis, whose daughter plays in the Eastern Hancock High School marching band.

As the competition marched along, an Anderson band member shared a post on the state fair band Facebook page, saying he and his fellow Marching Highlanders "wish all of you the best of luck at the state fair."

The three bands' absence was felt on the field and in the stands.

"I feel so bad for them because you know they have worked so hard and they've been in other contests earlier in the summer and worked so hard in those shows," said Joell Roberts, whose son marches for Frankfort High School.

This year's Band Day drew 33 bands from across Indiana. Sixteen will compete in the finals Friday night.

Sweet Sixteen finalists

Here are the 16 schools that reached Friday night's finals:

Muncie Central H.S. Winchester Community H.S. Centerville H.S. Jay County H.S. Kokomo H.S. Lebanon H.S. Northeastern H.S. West Lafayette Jr./Sr. H.S. Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band Montgomery County United Richmond H.S. Yorktown H.S. Marion H.S. Monroe Central Jr./Sr. H.S. Tipton H.S. Speedway H.S.