Top of the world! Journey on the new State Fair Ferris Wheel

The State Fair's newest attraction gives you an incredible view of greater Indianapolis.

Don’t look down! Or rather – why look just down, when you can look all the way around, every which way, for miles?

That’s what you will experience atop the Hoosier Cruiser Super Wheel, a 150-foot behemoth that puts the Ferris Wheel over on the Midway to shame.

The observation wheel is new to the Indiana State Fair this year, and offers a bird’s eye view of central Indiana. It is now the state’s largest Ferris wheel.

If splendid views can’t temp you in, maybe the opportunity to enjoy some air conditioning will.

Each of the attraction’s 36 gondolas is temperature controlled and outfitted with fresh AC.

You can find the wheel on the north stretch of the Fairgrounds.

Get your tickets there at the front of the attraction; they cost $10.

A special VIP experience is also available for $15. Midway bracelets are not valid on for the wheel.

And if you need a little liquid courage before the excursion, check out – resting at the foot of this attraction. It’s one of five spots at the fair serving alcohol.

The attraction is open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. But remember, the fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays this year.

Here are the fair's hours of operation:

Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

You cannot enter the state fair after 8 p.m. daily, even though it remains open until 10 p.m. Wednesday and 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.