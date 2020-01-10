Fall fun activities around central Indiana

You are still able to enjoy some fall fun with your family around central Indiana while staying socially distant.

INDIANAPOLIS — Even though this year will be different, you are still able to enjoy some fall fun with your family around central Indiana while staying socially distant.

Here is a list of a few activities to keep in mind:

ZooBoo - Indianapolis Zoo

Starting Oct. 7, the Indianapolis Zoo will kick off its annual ZooBoo.

New this year are Professor Pumpkin's science demonstrations for little witches and wizards at Pumpkin School in Pumpkin Town.

Guests can also visit not-so-scary creatures in Jack’s Barn or the cats being fostered in Bewitching Bites.

ZooBoo is free for Zoo members and included with regular Zoo admission, but capacity is limited each day so plan ahead and try to visit early in the season. Everybody must follow the Zoo's safety guidelines and have a timed-entry ticket in advance of their visit.

Children's Museum Monster MASKarade

The Indianapolis Children's Museum will have a Monster MASKarade on Fridays and Saturdays all month long, beginning Oct. 2.

Taking place outdoors at the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience, Monster MASKarade will take place, weather-permitting, with Halloween-themed activities like broom ball, SportsTRACKular challenges and a parade after each event.

Cost is $25 and includes a boxed meal.

Costumes are strongly encouraged. Face coverings are required for everyone 2 and over. Halloween masks with mouth and/or nose holes are not considered sufficient coverage by themselves. Temperature checks will be taken upon entry, and capacity will be limited.

Headless Horseman at Conner Prairie

Conner Prairie's annual Headless Horseman event returns for some spook-tacular family fun during the Haunted Hayride.

Advance tickets are required - no gate admission - and masks are required.

Arrive at the recommended 45 minutes before your scheduled hayride time and enjoy Midway Games, food and beverages, and corn mazes until it's time to ride.

Exploration Acres

Boasting Indiana's largest corn maze and pumpkin patch, Exploration Acres, just south of Lafayette, is open Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 25.