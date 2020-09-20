Fall at Beasley's Orchard returns despite pandemic.

The pumpkins, hayrides and corn maze are back, along with masks and a discount for frontline workers.

DANVILLE, Ind — The 2020 Fall Festival at Beasley’s Orchard on East Main Street in Danville kicked off this weekend, just a few days before fall.

Through the end of October, weekdays and weekends, families can come have a ball despite the pandemic, which has made it seem as though there were going to be no festivities at all.

Still, "We have to limit people in our farm market and bouncing on the jumper pillow and on the hay rides," explained Jim Finley on how Beasley's is adjusting to the pandemic. "It is all outdoors, masks are required in the market and on the hayrides."

Visitors like Trina Fisher are excited to have events to enjoy. "We've been cooped up so much throughout this COVID-19," she said Saturday, "so it’s just nice to breathe fresh air and doing something nice with the family."

The corn maze has an annual theme. Normally it’s minions, Charley Brown"s pumpkin patch, or something similar.

But this year it’s all about the heroes, celebrating the frontline workers we all hold in high esteem.

Brittany Beasley said the combo pass on the weekend is $12. But with a healthcare worker badge, it’s free and immediate family members get 50 percent off, paying $6 for the pass.