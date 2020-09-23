x
Visit Indiana highlights museums every Hoosier must visit for 'The 20 IN 20'

Museums help preserve history, art and culture to be appreciated for years. Did you know Indiana is home to the largest children's museum in the world?
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the largest of its kind in the entire world. Over 130,000 artifacts are housed on five floors of interactive fun and excitement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including outdoor adventures, water activities and donut shops

Museums help preserve history, art and culture to be appreciated for years. Indiana is home to the largest children's museum in the world and many more diverse museums.

Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20: Museums

The Indiana Military Museum preserves artifacts important to American history and educates future generations.

Here are 20 museums to check out: 

  • The Children's Museum of Indianapolis — Indianapolis
  • Grissom Air Museum — Peru
  • Conner Prairie — Fishers
  • Science Central — Fort Wayne
  • Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum — Auburn
  • Indiana State Museum — Indianapolis
  • Indiana Military Museum — Vincennes
  • Fort Wayne Museum of Art — Fort Wayne
  • Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy — Vincennes
  • Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art — Indianapolis
  • Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields — Indianapolis
  • Studebaker National Museum — South Bend
  • Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum — Elkhart
  • Midwest Windmill Museum — Kendallville
  • Indiana History Museum — Indianapolis
  • CANDLES — Terre Haute
  • War Memorial Museum — Indianapolis
  • Gus Grissom Museum at Spring Mill State Park — Lawrence County
  • Children's Museum of Evansville — Evansville
  • Indiana Motor Speedway Museum — Indianapolis

