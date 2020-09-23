Visit Indiana highlights museums every Hoosier must visit for 'The 20 IN 20'

Museums help preserve history, art and culture to be appreciated for years. Did you know Indiana is home to the largest children's museum in the world?

INDIANAPOLIS — Visit Indiana is partnering with WTHR in 2020 and releasing 20 lists in the new year — The 20 IN 20.

The lists include highlights from across the state including outdoor adventures, water activities and donut shops.

Museums help preserve history, art and culture to be appreciated for years. Indiana is home to the largest children's museum in the world and many more diverse museums.

Visit Indiana's The 20 IN 20: Museums 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Here are 20 museums to check out:

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis — Indianapolis

Grissom Air Museum — Peru

Conner Prairie — Fishers

Science Central — Fort Wayne

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum — Auburn

Indiana State Museum — Indianapolis

Indiana Military Museum — Vincennes

Fort Wayne Museum of Art — Fort Wayne

Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy — Vincennes

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art — Indianapolis

Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields — Indianapolis

Studebaker National Museum — South Bend

Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum — Elkhart

Midwest Windmill Museum — Kendallville

Indiana History Museum — Indianapolis

CANDLES — Terre Haute

War Memorial Museum — Indianapolis

Gus Grissom Museum at Spring Mill State Park — Lawrence County

Children's Museum of Evansville — Evansville

Indiana Motor Speedway Museum — Indianapolis