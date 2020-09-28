Indianapolis Zoo's ZooBoo kicks off Oct. 7

The Indianapolis Zoo's most loved Halloween event kicks off Oct. 7 with four additional days this year.

Zoo Boo is returning for its 39th season kicks off on Oct. 7 and runs through Nov. 1.

Guests can enjoy the spooktacular event after dark on Fridays and Saturdays with activities running until 9 p.m. or until 7pm Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Zoo members have the chance to preview the event Oct. 5-6.

Guest can enjoy decor and hands-free activities including a giant pumpkin, a spooky animal barn, mystery maze and there are even black cats up for adoption. Children are encourage to wear their costumes during the visit.

And there's something for adults, too.

The brand new Adult Trick-or-Treat Trail offers free beverage sampling for guests age 21 and older from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Plus, craft beers and a special fall cocktail presented by Hotel Tango are available for purchase daily in Pumpkin Town.

ZooBoo is included in the cost of regular admission.