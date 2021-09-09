Doobie Brothers concert at Ruoff Music Center postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

The concert was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Saturday's concert by The Doobie Brothers has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The band shared the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday afternoon and said "a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19 despite health and safety precautions in place."

The rock band was scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Saturday, Sept. 11. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Shows in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, will also be rescheduled.

The Doobie Brothers said people should hold on to their tickets for the postponed shows because the tickets will be valid for the new date once they are announced.