x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Doobie Brothers concert at Ruoff Music Center postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

The concert was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.
Credit: Al Wagner/Invision/AP
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows The Doobie Brothers performing at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The band is rescheduling their 50th anniversary tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that the tour, which was to begin in June, will now kick off in July 2021. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Saturday's concert by The Doobie Brothers has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The band shared the announcement on its social media pages Wednesday afternoon and said "a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19 despite health and safety precautions in place."

The rock band was scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Saturday, Sept. 11. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Shows in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, will also be rescheduled.

The Doobie Brothers said people should hold on to their tickets for the postponed shows because the tickets will be valid for the new date once they are announced.

What other people are reading: 