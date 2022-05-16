Comedian Bill Burr performing at IU's Assembly Hall

Tickets for the Sept. 30 show go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bill Burr announced dates for his fall Slight Return tour Monday. The comedian will perform at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at Indiana University on Friday, Sept. 30.

The 25-city arena and amphitheater tour will kick off Sept. 8 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. General tickets for the Bloomington show go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. They will be available via ticketmater.com, iuauditorium.com and billburr.com/tour.

Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. using the code BURR.

Burr is a Grammy-nominated comedian and on Aug. 21, will become the first comedian in history to perform at Fenway Park in Boston.

Burr has seen success on both the big and small screens, plus onstage. His Netflix special, "Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill" will hit the streaming platform June 6.

His past work includes creating and producing "F Is For Family" for Netflix, taking a guest role on the FX on Hulu series "Reservation Dogs," and playing Mayfield in "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus.