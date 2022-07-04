Chris Brown, Lil Baby performing at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 6 show go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Chris Brown and Lil Baby are bringing their co-headlining tour to Noblesville this summer.

The performers will be at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, Aug. 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET.

Brown released his self-titled debut album in 2005, with four singles reaching the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100: "Run It!" (No. 1), "Yo (Excuse Me Miss)" (No. 7), "Gimme That" (No. 15) and "Say Goodbye" (No. 10).

Since then, the Grammy winner has had 12 songs reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, including "With You," "Forever," "Kiss Kiss" and "Go Crazy" (featuring Young Thug).

Brown will release his 10th studio album, titled "Breezy," later in 2022. "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)" have already been released as singles off the upcoming album.

In 2020, rapper Lil Baby notably tied Prince and Paul McCartney for Billboard Hot 100 hits and Taylor Swift for most weeks atop the Billboard Top 200 in 2020 with a total of six.

Lil Baby has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards, winning for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2022 as a featured artist on Kanye West's song, "Hurricane."

The rapper has had 10 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "The Bigger Picture," "Do We Have a Problem?" (with Nicki Minaj) and "Drip Too Hard" (with Gunna).