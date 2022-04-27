Broad Ripple construction causing traffic delays, impacting businesses

Recent work on Broad Ripple Avenue and a bridge project down the street are changing the way visitors get in and out of the village.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers and businesses in Broad Ripple are sharing their frustration with all the construction that is taking place in the area.

“I feel like they need to get it done. Honestly, I’m sorry, like, it’s been too long," said David Lell as he sat in traffic along Broad Ripple Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the kind of wait that has Lell honked off every time he heads to the village these days.

“It’s backed up. I mean, you might as well be downtown," he said.

The congestion is part of the city's efforts to improve the area with wider sidewalks, more lighting and adjustments to the sewer and storm water capacity.

The work on Broad Ripple Avenue, along with a project just down the street to improve the bridge over Central Canal, has changed the way visitors get in and out of the village, and how long that can take.

“Twenty to 25 minutes to make sure you get through traffic," said Erica Brown of how long she plans for when she comes to Broad Ripple. “Who wants to really plan out their day when they’re coming out to eat or have fun, take a walk, get a drink, whatever?"

“It is stressful trying to eat, like if you’re hungry, you can’t get there fast, so it makes it hard to get around, really," said Nicholas Walters.

On their website, the Broad Ripple Village Association said they’re aware the construction will present challenges to vehicular access, but are working closely with the city’s Department of Public Works to anticipate and respond to as many issues as possible.

“There’s no quick way around anymore," said Joe Haselden.

And because of that, Haselden said he’s tempted to go somewhere else, instead of the VIP Smoke Shop, where he’s a regular.

“It’s hard to turn around, nowhere to park. The intersections, you can’t turn at intersections, it’s bad," Haselden said.

And the shop’s owner worries it's bad for business.

“It’s definitely slower than it should be normally," said Hani Kadejah, adding there’s not much to do but wait it out and hope when it’s over, it’s all worth it.

“We're getting through it, you know," Kadejah said.

According to the BRVA website, bridge construction is expected to continue through early fall. Construction on Broad Ripple Avenue will run through next spring.