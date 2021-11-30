Chicago, The Beach Boys co-founder to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock band Chicago and Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, are making a stop in central Indiana on their co-headlining 25-city tour across the U.S.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Wilson will be joined by fellow Beach Boys, co-founder Al Jardine and former member Blondie Chaplin.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. Citi cardmembers will have access to buy presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.

Chicago formed in 1967 and has sold more than 100 million records. The band has had 20 songs reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including No. 1 hits "If You Leave Me Now," "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" and "Look Away."

Wilson started his career with the Beach Boys, serving as the band's songwriter, producer, co-lead vocalist, bassist and keyboardist. The band had 15 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Surfin' U.S.A." "Good Vibrations" and "Kokomo."