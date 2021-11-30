Most popular holiday movie in Indiana is 'Elf,' analysis finds

The 2003 film starring Will Ferrell ranked behind only "Home Alone 2" and "The Grinch" (2018) nationally.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday season now in full swing, that means it's also time for the yearly viewings of the season's classic films.

But which of the several timeless holiday classics is the most popular in the Hoosier state? Preply, an e-learning platform, analyzed search trends to answer that question in Indiana and nationally.

The platform looked at keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes and Box Office Mojo. Then, it narrowed down the list to the top 25 most-searched for films and evaluated their popularity nationally and in each state.

It found that the most popular holiday movie in the Hoosier state is 2003's "Elf," starring Will Ferrell. "Elf" was the most popular in 10 states, but it trails "Home Alone" and 2018's "The Grinch" in popularity nationwide.