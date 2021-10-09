Arts Council, Venue Alliance roll out IndyVaxPass for events

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test is now required for admission to many arts and entertainment events.

INDIANAPOLIS — As proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result become just as important as a ticket to attend many arts and entertainment events, the Arts Council and the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance announced a partnership Thursday to expedite and admission process at Indianapolis-area events.

A new website, IndyVaxPass.com, allows you to download the Bindle app to make the process of entering events safe, easy, and secure. Bindle is a mobile vaccine passport platform that simplifies the admission process at events while keeping your health records private.

Nationwide, proof of vaccination and negative test results are the new standard to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

With Bindle, the ticketholder controls personal information and no health details are shared with venues or government entities. Entry pass information is encrypted and stored on blockchain technology. At events, ticketholders can show a valid entry pass on their mobile device to gain admission.

Customers should still check individual venue websites or entertainment organizations for their health-check policies before purchasing tickets. The updated lists of venues using the IndyVaxPass is at Do317.com and at Indyarts.org.