Comedy Works will no longer accept negative COVID test results after Sept. 30.

DENVER — A Denver comedy club is joining the growing list of Colorado venues requiring proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

Comedy Works announced Thursday it will implement COVID-19 vaccination safety protocols for all performances at its downtown Denver and Denver Tech Center comedy clubs.

For all events taking place Sept. 1 through Sept. 29, Comedy Works attendees will be required to provide proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show.

Beginning Sept. 30, all fans will be required to show proof of vaccination. Comedy Works will no longer accept negative test results after Sept. 30.

Comedy Works said face masks will also continue to be required when entering and moving throughout the club.

COVID-19 vaccines and face coverings will also be required at the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC) this fall.

The new policy will be effective Oct. 1 and continue indefinitely for the four resident DPAC companies — Colorado Ballet, Colorado Symphony, Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Opera Colorado.

The policy applies to all ticketed public performances taking place in Boettcher Concert Hall, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, and the Buell, Garner Galleria, Wolf, Kilstrom, Singleton and Jones theatres.

Face coverings will be required for Colorado Symphony performances at Boettcher Concert Hall beginning Sept. 1.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.