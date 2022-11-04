Ann Wilson of Heart to perform in Brown County this summer

Tickets for the June 28 show go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Ann Wilson, lead vocalist and flutist for rock band Heart, is coming to Nashville, Indiana, this summer.

Wilson will perform at the Brown County Music Center, located at 200 Maple Leaf Blvd., on Tuesday, June 28. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET on the venue's website, through Ticketmaster, at the venue's box office or by calling 812-988-5323.

The band, which formed in 1973, has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Heart has had 12 songs reach the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Alone," "Barracuda," "Crazy on You" and "These Dreams."

Wilson will release her third solo album, titled "Fierce Bliss," on Friday, April 29.