What's the difference between a severe weather watch and warning?

When a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is issued, that means conditions are favorable for storms to happen. A warning is issued when severe weather is spotted.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week here in Indiana and we want you to have the tools and knowledge to keep you and your family safe.

Today, we want to focus on the difference between a watch and a warning.

When a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch is issued, that means conditions are favorable for storms to happen, or all the ingredients for storms to develop are in the atmosphere. This is the time to go over your safety plan and monitor changing weather conditions.

A warning is issued when severe weather is spotted or detected by radar. It is the time to take action and seek shelter. We will be on the air with you walking you through the latest radar and tracking where the storm is headed next.

If you don't know your safety plan, mark your calendar. Tuesday, March 14 at 10:15 a.m. there will be a statewide tornado drill.